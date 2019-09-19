The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose to Farhan Akhtar: Thank you for trusting me

Farhan Akhtar has been receiving a lot of appreciation after the trailer release of his upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. The film recently held a screening at the Toronto Film Festival and the response it received from the audience there was phenomenal.

Farhan who will be seen sharing screen space with his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is extremely excited for the film's official release and the actor took to social media to share a picture of himself along with Priyanka and the director of the film Shonali Bose. "With the star of the show .. @shonalibose_ .. thank you for including and trusting me in your beautiful creation #TheSkyIsPink .. big big hug.* @rsvpmovies @roykapurfilms @priyankachopra @zairawasim_ @rohitsaraf10 @tiff_net" quoted the actor.

Shonali too took the opportunity to tell the actor what a wonderful experience it was to work with him "Fa. Thank you for trusting me. It was fantastic to work with you. Brilliant Brilliant Brilliant" replied the director who was all praises for the brilliant performance that Farhan has delivered in the film.

The actor has two releases lined up and both films are poles apart from each other. He will be seen in the role of lover and father in The Sky Is Pink while he will portray the role of a boxer in Toofan. While many actors find prepping for one film to be difficult Farhan Akhtar has been prepping for not one but two different genre films simultaneously and seems to be doing a fabulous job at it.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for the release of 'The Sky Is Pink' which is set to hit theatres on the 11th of October, 2019 while his next 'Toofan' is all set to take over 2020.

