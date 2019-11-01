The Sky Is Pink: Farhan Akhtar sweeps in all the critical acclaim for the film

Farhan Akhtar's versatility and presence across the screens is something that stays as a true hallmark of his credit. With Shonali Bose's recent film, The Sky Is Pink, Akhtar recently returned to the silver screen, surely with yet another promising portrayal. As expected, the actor impressed everyone with his endearing performance in the film which has a potent dose of emotions. From critics to audiences, almost everyone has praised his act in the film alike, which only goes on to prove his ability to get into the skin of any character as he owns it.

In The Sky Is Pink, Akhtar played the father of a spirited teenage daughter who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. On a parallel note, the actor is also a doting father in real life, so when he read the script of the film, he immediately lapped it up as parenthood is something which he takes very seriously and we are totally aware!

Popularly called the polymath of Bollywood for the multiple hats he dons, Farhan is on a roll when it comes to projects that stay etched on the minds of the audience, appealing wide to their sensibilities. Before its theatrical release in India, The Sky Is Pink was showcased at the Toronto Film Festival where it received a standing ovation. Overall, Farhan is definitely elated to be a part of the film and how he has marked yet another character for the world to remember.

He has now immersed himself completely into the preparations for his next film, Toofan, which reunites him with celebrated filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013). The actor has been treating his fans with his latest pictures wherein we can see his chiseled body, washboard abs, and bulging biceps. Toofan is scheduled to enter theatres on October 2, 2020, and looking at how Farhan's previous films have been about his strong portrayals, the audience is truly waiting for yet another role just like the Milkha who shook the generation!

