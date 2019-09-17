The Sky Is Pink gets a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film, The Sky Is Pink, had its world premiere at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2019. The film directed by Shonali Bose also stars Zaira Wasim and newcomer Rohit Saraf.

The Sky Is Pink was the only Asian film to have been presented at TIFF. Not only that, the film received a 15-minute standing ovation at the event. The Sky Is Pink has since garnered a lot of acclaim and positive feedback from both the audience and critics alike. The film premiered at the Roy Thomson Hall and was attended by a sold-out theatre of 2,000 people.

This was followed by another sold-out screening at the 1000-seater Elgin theatre in Toronto, where the film met with the same thunderous applause. Audiences shared their experience watching the film on social media, all the while appreciating the performances, the writing and direction. The screening was attended by director Shonali Bose along with actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Shonali Bose shared, "Watching the film for the first time with an audience is always an unnerving experience. And when it's a world stage with a lot of expectations and 2,000 people - it's even more terrifying. So when they laughed out loud multiple times and then wept audibly it was utterly moving and overwhelming. I can't wait to share this baby of mine with the rest of the world. Especially India."

Ronnie Screwvala said, "India has to be a global soft power like no other and for that our stories that must be told need to travel. Global Film Festivals like Toronto is a great platform and it was great to see this is the only Asian film at the Gala Presentation of the Festival in 2019."

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur expressed, "I am touched with the love we have received here at the World Premiere and this is just the beginning of what I'm sure will be a special journey for the film. I am thrilled for the entire team that has worked so hard on this very special story."

Actor and co-producer Priyanka shared, "That moment, when you see the audience connect with your film, is very special and at the World Premiere of The Sky is Pink at TIFF, we were blessed to have so so many many such moments. It's a wonderful start and I can't wait to bring this amazing story to audiences across India and the world."

Farhan Akhtar stated, "It is an honour to have our film screened at TIFF and the response from the audience after the screening was overwhelming. The Sky is Pink is an incredible love story that will stay with you forever."

The Sky Is Pink is the story of a family that goes through countless lows but doesn't give up despite them. It's the love story of a couple told through the perspective of their spunky daughter, Aisha. While Zaira Wasim plays Aisha Chaudhary and Rohit Saraf plays her brother, Priyanka and Farhan play their parents in the movie.

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky is Pink is produced by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, in association with S K Global and Purple Pebble Pictures. The film is written by Shonali Bose and Nilesh Maniyar, starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

