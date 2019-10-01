The Sky Is Pink new song: Pink Gulabi Sky is all about celebrating life

The trailer of Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink was both humorous and tear-jerking. The makers have now unveiled a song that goes like Pink Gulabi Sky and it's all about celebrating life. Check it out:

Featuring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf, everyone lets their hair down and have a blast in this peppy dance number. For the uninitiated, the film is based on the life of the motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary, and how she didn't allow her pulmonary fibrosis to deter her spirits. This character is played by Zaira Wasim. Chopra and Akhtar play her parents and Saraf her brother.

Bose has chosen a subject that's both rousing and relevant, akin to the fantastic Margarita With A Straw. The title is unique and so is the premise. Chopra makes an appearance on the Hindi film celluloid after three years and there's immense excitement among her fans. The promo has received a stupendous response and the film, which was recently screened at the Toronto Film Festival, and received a standing ovation. It releases here on October 11 and should be a commercial and critical success.

On the work front, Chopra will straight away jump into The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao that will premiere on Netflix, and Akhtar will gear up for the boxing drama, Toofan, which will release on October 2, 2020. The actor shared the first look of the film on Monday, September 30, 2019, and received staggering reactions.

