The Sky is Pink song: Dil Hi Toh Hai describes Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra's love

The makers of The Sky Is Pink have released its first track, Dil Hi Toh Hai. The song reinforces how every love story needs a song. The track is a soothing feel-good number that will bring a smile on your face. Dil Hi Toh Hai captures the romance and love between Farhan Akhtar (Panda) and Priyanka Chopra (Moose). Dil Hi Toh Hai describes how this couple is madly in love and adventurous at the same time.



Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra's chemistry is palpable as they enjoy each other's company in Dil Hi Toh Hai. They unleash their inner child in this romantic track. Crooned by Arijit Singh, Nikhil D'Souza and Antara Mitra, the music has been composed by Pritam, and lyrics are written by Gulzar.

Priyanka Chopra also shared the song on her Instagram and wrote: "Passion or desire .. all is fair in love.. because #dilhitohhai [sic]"

The film had its world premiere at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2019, and received a standing ovation.

Shonali Bose had earlier shared, "Watching the film for the first time with an audience is always an unnerving experience. And when it's a world stage with a lot of expectations and 2,000 people - it's even more terrifying. So when they laughed out loud multiple times and then wept audibly it was utterly moving and overwhelming. I can't wait to share this baby of mine with the rest of the world. Especially India."



The Sky is Pink is an incredible love story of a couple -Aditi (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Niren Chaudhary (Farhan Akhtar), told through the lens of their spunky teenage daughter Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim) who was diagnosed with a terminal illness. Aisha became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.



This film marks Priyanka Chopra's comeback to the Hindi Film Industry after a hiatus of three years. The Sky Is Pink releases on October 11, 2019.

