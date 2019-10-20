The smart and cool Diwali gifting guide

Non-preachy wisdom delivered

Says: Mir Khubaib @khubaibliophile, bookstagrammer

I am against the "one book fits all" idea of gifting. Gifting a book should be determined by the habits of the reader, their circumstance, age and more. That said, when Sunday mid-day called to ask which book I would suggest as a Diwali gift, I looked at my shelf long and hard and picked a title that, according to me, transcends age barriers. It will also work for both, seasoned and new readers. The illustrated edition of To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee is perfect if you have read the classic but just as special, if you haven't. It suits those who don't have the patience to go through a whole novel but appreciate a good story. It is an essential read, full of wisdom without being preachy.

At: amazon.in For: Rs 1,599

Band that brings the gym home

Says: Ayesha Billimoria @fitgirl.india, fitness influencer

On Diwali, when everyone is busy indulging in sweets, I suggest you also stay a little conscious about training and keeping healthy. Why not keep a TheraBand handy at home if you don't find the time in the chaos of festivities to head to the park or gym for a workout. It allows you to do light resistance exercises (tutorials available easily online).

At: amazon.in For: Rs 700

Clean air, packaged

Says: Ankit Vengurlekar @gadgetwala, tech influencer

The best gift to give yourself or someone you care for is the gift of fresh air. Xiaomi's Mi Air Purifier 2 is the gadget to bring home. It cleans up a 21 sq mts room in 10 minutes, and the 360-degrees filter takes in air from every direction using an H-11 grade HEPA filter. Replacing the filter is easy and you get notified on the Mi Home app when you need to. It shows key information like AQI (air quality indicator) which is the number every environment and health conscious individual would want to track.

At: amazon.in For: Rs 12,999

Serve love on a kitschy tray

Says: Bhavna @themoderndesi.co, food influencer

As an Indian who now lives in Australia, Diwali is a festival full of melancholy and nostalgia for me. It's unfortunately just another working day. However, since my family is back in India, I spend time picking gifts for them to remind them how much they are loved and missed. I especially like this Indian themed tray I came across that is pretty and funky, and could start a conversation among guests.

At: Chumbak.com For: Rs 1,495

Backpacks are back

Says: Riaan George @urbaneyebyrg, men's fashion influencer

My current obsession is good-looking luggage, and backpacks are trending. It's becoming increasingly acceptable to carry a backpack to a formal setting. The monogrammed TUMI could work well both, with a suit and a fashion-forward trendy outfit. It's the perfect gift for yourself, husband, brother, or even the boss.

At: Tumi, Palladium, Lower Parel For: Rs 36,900

Slip on a Heritage shoe

Says: Allen Claudius @bowtiesandbonesblog, shoe influencer

The Reebok Classic Instapump Fury is a sneaker that was way ahead of its time when it launched back in 1994. A proper classic, it carries a contemporary air that works today, too. It's the out-of-regular gift for someone with discerning taste and appreciation for heritage and style. It is the classic lifestyle sneaker, but edgy owing to its split sole. I'd pair with jeans and joggers when the weather is good, and shorts when it's warm.

At: shop4reebok.com For: Rs 14,999

Curated by Aastha Atray Banan, Anju Maskeri and Jane Borges

