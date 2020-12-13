The smart sleeper

With the pandemic taking over this year-leaving most of us cooped up indoors-we've become creatures of comfort, turning to things that make us happy or feel cosy in our houses. Whether it's reorganising our décor to be more productive while working from home, or buying new furniture to accommodate the things we used to do outdoors, our personal spaces definitely look different. And, so do the fixtures in our homes, now that have started to evolve with the times to accommodate all our needs in one place. Echoing this is the snazzy smart bed that's here to revolutionise your bedroom.

Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed

Designed to help you fall asleep faster and have the most restful sleep by creating your own personal microclimate, this bed will first gently warm your feet as you're about to nod off, and then balance the surface temperature for the most blissful slumber. With its SleepIQ technology it measures your average heart rate, breath rate, and movement, tracks your sleep and wake cycles, and projects your sleep health over time. You can also adjust the firmness (and have individual firmness on either side of the bed), while also gently raising a snoring partner's head to alleviate their breathing.

Available on: www.sleepnumber.com

SKF Decor Smart Bed

Taking cue from the idea of a smart bed having everything, this one quite literally does! Made in teak wood, this king-size smart bed has an in-built lounger, massager, speakers, bookshelves and multiple drawers, and plush headrests to kick back and watch the TV before sleeping. Available in a range of colours, this Swiss Army-knife of a bed can also be customised as per your requirements.

HiCan

Described as a revolutionary smart bed made for the future, the HiCan (or High-Fidelity Canopy) is a technology cocoon with its integrated entertainment system, which can be controlled via a simple application available on all smartphones, tablets, computers, and wearable devices. With retractable privacy blinds, a video projector with a retractable screen, a state-of-the-art sound system, a PC, and a gaming console, all it needs is a refrigerator close by to make it an in-bed theatre.

Available on: www.hi-interiors.com

Adora Smart Bed Style 2

Another innovatively designed all-in-one smart bed-this one is packed with features, including a massage chair, Bluetooth speaker system along the side of the bed and even a safe! For those who prefer working on a laptop in bed, there's a pop-up desk, along with a built-in reading lamp and bookshelves. And, finally, what every modern home needs-multiple charging stations to keep all your devices juiced up.

Available on: www.adorabed.com/product/adora-smart-bed-style-2/

