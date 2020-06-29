The son is going to rise

Sometimes, music grabs you. The riffs and notes blend together with the drums, and that's all there is to it. There is little need to complicate things further. Songs don't have to be rocket science. Sounds good? Easy-peasy. In the same spirit, Gaurav Chintamani from veteran indie band Advaita has combined his guitars with jangling drums to launch his new solo project, The Dirt Machine. The debut EP, It's about time, was catalysed by his son, Ishaan.

When he was three-and-a-half years old, Ishaan made an artwork that he named 'The Dirt Machine'. That's where the name for Chintamani's solo project comes from. The music had been marinating in the musician's mind for a while, and he chose to finally serve it on June 23, Ishaan's birthday. "They are just tunes that needed to come out," Chintamani says, after telling us a bit about what it means to be a full-time father.

The music in the EP grabs you. There's energy and a frenetic rock 'n' roll pace to the songs that's the sort of stuff that fathers and sons might want to listen to together. Chintamani has taken his time with this solo project. But in doing so, he's also shown that patience is a virtue.

