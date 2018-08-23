The song writer in Ranvir Shorey

bollywood

Actor Ranvir Shorey, also a lyricist and a singer by passion, has penned a children's song for an album. He says while most of his songs are all about fun as of now, he hopes to write "serious stuff" too.

Ranvir has penned Oopar chadke neeche aaa for Ankur Tiwari's album "Bacha Party" for Sony Music. Its lyrics came to Ranvir when he played the guitar and sang it for his son Haroon.

"I have been an amateur song writer for many years, and this song just happened while trying to keep my little son amused. Luckily, Ankur Tewari and some friends at Sony Music liked it enough to feature it on their children's song album," Ranvir told IANS over email.

He plans to write and release more songs.

"A few more songs are already written, and I continue to write more whenever I have time. But most of my songs so far are in a fun and humorous space. I still aspire for the serious stuff," added the actor, who doesn't rule out another children's song.

Fatherhood has meant the world to him.

"It has been the single most profound experience of my life. It has changed me for the better in many ways, and I'm extremely grateful to life for it," said Ranvir.

The actor turned a year older just last week, and says it was a working birthday for him.

"I just managed to get enough sleep," he quipped.

On the big screen, Ranvir will soon be seen in Gali Guleiyan as well as Halkaa. He has also joined the cast of Nikkhil Advani's upcoming dark comedy Hasmukh.

