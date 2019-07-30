The sound of Indian music

things-to-do

Dr Suvarnalata Rao also curates and presents over 80 innovative events and festivals, representative of every genre, from classical to contemporary in Indian music, all year round

Dr Suvarnalata Rao

Musicologist and programming head of Indian Music at the NCPA, Dr Suvarnalata Rao, is conducting a free workshop for people over 16 years, to impart knowledge on the role and significance of Bandish. It is one of the three pillars of Indian music, apart from the raga and tala.

Bandish, which is known to be more comprehensive than the raga and tala, encompasses not only melodic and rhythmic aspects of music but also poetry and lyrics. A sitar player herself, Dr Rao's area of specialisation lies in the analysis of North Indian vocal music. She also curates and presents over 80 innovative events and festivals, representative of every genre, from classical to contemporary in Indian music, all year round.

Free

On August 2, 7 pm

At The True School of Music, 107 Sun Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Call 66243200

Email contact@trueschool.in



