The special bond

national

What makes the occasion doubly special is that the Ansari siblings, children of ragpickers, are meeting each other after a gap of five long years

In a stellar example of religious harmony, Fatima, 18, and Salman Ansari, 15, celebrate Raksha Bandhan with much zeal on Sunday. What makes the occasion doubly special is that the Ansari siblings, children of ragpickers, are meeting each other after a gap of five long years. Due to the Rey Road family's poor financial and living conditions, the brother and sister have been staying in separate shelter homes for better opportunities and a child-friendly atmosphere.

The organisation 'Our Children', which works with different shelter homes, had organised the event, where many siblings got the opportunity to spend time with each other after long.

Text/Pallavi Smart; Pic/Ashish Raje

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates