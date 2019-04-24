The stage is set for summer

things-to-do

From a non-verbal production to a number mystery and storytelling performances, the 10th season of plays for children by a city-based repertory promises to stimulate young minds

Barkha Fatnani and Dhanesh Gopalakrishnan in Chidiya, Udd!

Quite unlike what "dramatic" stands for, theatre tends to be subtle in its impact; seeping into the viewers' consciousness with repeated exposure, strengthening their relationship with art in the process. And empathy, that one quality which determines the degree of kindness in the world, "is a very big part of the sensitisation that happens through theatre," says Shaili Sathyu, artistic director of Gillo Repertory Theatre, a Mumbai-based organisation that believes in starting young.

Having created theatrical experiences for young audiences since 2009, the repertory is celebrating its 10th anniversary, which also marks its 10th summer season of plays. The season, which began last Saturday and goes on till May 26, features age-specific plays, including two new productions, to be performed at venues in Bandra, Juhu, Powai and Nariman Point. "Not every parent has the aesthetic, logistic or financial access to theatre. That's why we wanted to take our work to different neighbourhoods," Sathyu tells us.



Manoj Karki in Mister Jeejeebhoy and the Birds

The new plays include Captain Coconut and the Case of the Missing Bananas, a number mystery by author Anushka Ravishankar, which has been adapted for the stage. "It revolves around a police inspector, who is silly in an endearing way. Everyone loves a good laugh, and the beauty of Anushka's writing is that she makes the non-sense genre so appealing," says Sathyu. The month of May will see the premiere of Story Quilt in Mumbai, a patchwork of three solo performances conceived and performed by Barkha Fatnani, Atul Somkuwar and Ghanshyam Tiwari. "The idea began with our tours to schools in Maharashtra and Karnataka in 2017, where many schools didn't even have the space for a performance by five actors," she adds, referring to their travelling theatre initiative.



The play coming up this Sunday, Mister Jeejeebhoy and the Birds, is based on a story by Anitha Balachandran and is suitable for kids aged between four and 10. It brings to life the wonders of Mumbai and the world seen through the eyes of two siblings. Next up in Gillo's bag of stories is a non-verbal performance called Chidiya, Udd! meant only for toddlers. Directed by Sathyu in collaboration with Valeria Frabetti of La Baracca – Testoni Ragazzi, a children's theatre company in Italy, it includes 15 minutes of playtime for children. With curiosity bringing a little bird and child together, the play is inspired by poems and food rhymes from Indian languages.



Atul Somkuwar in an act in Story Quilt

Coming back to theatre's ability to stimulate, Sathyu says, "For parents, a theatre-watching experience can be a starting point for a conversation with children about how they see and think about certain things. It is not about gauging what the child has understood, but a way of understanding the child."



Shaili Sathyu

