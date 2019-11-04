The stage is set

Morning music

A disciple of Ravi Shankar, sitarist Kartick Kumar went on to establish his own foundation for classical music. This week, his son Pandit Niladri Kumar will perform a concert of morning ragas to commemorate the maestro's 83rd birth anniversary. Known to have invented the zitar, Niladri will share the stage with tabla player Vijay Ghate.

ON November 10, 7.30 am onwards

AT Royal Opera House, Girgaum.

COST Rs 300 onwards

Classical tunes

The SOI Chamber Orchestra comprises a talented pool of professional musici­a­ns from around the globe. This Monday, conductor Mikel Tho­mas — who has also worked with the Royal Philharmonic Or­chestra — will be pe­rforming with them for the first time since taking over as resident conductor. The programme will include works by Mozart and Barber.

ON November 11, 8 pm

AT Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.

COST Rs 350

Mixing it up

A city-based neo-folk fusion band, Neeraj Arya's Kabir Cafe, which has played more than 700 shows in their three and a half years of formation, besides touring countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Russia, are all set to perform in the city. They are the only outfit to exclusively perform the verses of Kabir, the 15th-century Indian mystic. This gig will also see lyricist and playback singer Swanand Kirkire join the band.

ON November 7, 7.30 pm

AT Royal Opera House, Girgaum.

COST Rs 500 onwards

Dance and dialogue

Choreographed by Mayuri and Madhuri Upadhya, the Nritarutya Dance Company will be putting up a unique one-hour show called Sattvam which will essentially be a dialogue between worlds. They will be showcasing age old stories in a contemporary context. Weaving in Indian mythology, they will be presenting four works — Trishanku, Ardhanarishvara, Kamsale Hop and Kali.

ON November 6, 8 pm

AT Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.

COST Rs 500

