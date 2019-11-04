The stage is set
There's more than just theatre to the Prithvi Festival. Here are the performance acts to watch out over the next 10 days
Morning music
A disciple of Ravi Shankar, sitarist Kartick Kumar went on to establish his own foundation for classical music. This week, his son Pandit Niladri Kumar will perform a concert of morning ragas to commemorate the maestro's 83rd birth anniversary. Known to have invented the zitar, Niladri will share the stage with tabla player Vijay Ghate.
ON November 10, 7.30 am onwards
AT Royal Opera House, Girgaum.
LOG ON TO bookmyshow.in (for tickets to all events)
COST Rs 300 onwards
Classical tunes
The SOI Chamber Orchestra comprises a talented pool of professional musicians from around the globe. This Monday, conductor Mikel Thomas — who has also worked with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra — will be performing with them for the first time since taking over as resident conductor. The programme will include works by Mozart and Barber.
ON November 11, 8 pm
AT Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.
COST Rs 350
Mixing it up
A city-based neo-folk fusion band, Neeraj Arya's Kabir Cafe, which has played more than 700 shows in their three and a half years of formation, besides touring countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Russia, are all set to perform in the city. They are the only outfit to exclusively perform the verses of Kabir, the 15th-century Indian mystic. This gig will also see lyricist and playback singer Swanand Kirkire join the band.
ON November 7, 7.30 pm
AT Royal Opera House, Girgaum.
COST Rs 500 onwards
Dance and dialogue
Choreographed by Mayuri and Madhuri Upadhya, the Nritarutya Dance Company will be putting up a unique one-hour show called Sattvam which will essentially be a dialogue between worlds. They will be showcasing age old stories in a contemporary context. Weaving in Indian mythology, they will be presenting four works — Trishanku, Ardhanarishvara, Kamsale Hop and Kali.
ON November 6, 8 pm
AT Prithvi Theatre, Juhu.
COST Rs 500
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Diwali 2019: Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrates the festival with mid-day