The stage is set

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

It was a turning point for most of them when they first appeared on The Stage, India's only singing competition platform in English that had three successful seasons before it had to be shelved this year. But it wasn't just a learning experience or launchpad for their careers; it also gave many lifelong friendships, including the bond that participants shared with their vocal coach, Mumbai-based Jennifer D'Souza. "I love teaching and this was a unique platform. We all wanted to meet up right after the first season, but somehow it didn't work out. Finally, we managed to arrange a meet-up. I reached out to whoever was able to come. This talented bunch was quite excited about working together again," shares D'Souza.

Now 15 participants from the show will be singing a Christmas special set, with renditions of five traditional carols, which will be quite harmonic while displaying a mix of styles via solos and duets, making it a musical medley of textures. This kind of reunion isn't just nostalgic but also provides another opportunity for musicians to learn from each other all over again.



Kamakshi Khanna and Aditya Narayan

"We keep picking up from each other; it's the process that occurs each time you are performing in a group, even if it's the same set of people. You cue up from each other, go back home, rehearse, and return to learn a bit more. That's the advantage of working with a big group of singers. Which is also why you can't be stuck in the world of solos. In these ensembles, you watch each other work, which helps you understand what you can't objectively see yourself. And so, you can't compete with each other in a field like music as each artsite something unique to the table," says Aditya Narayan, who was a part of the debut show in 2015.

Besides, it also helps most of these now-full time musicians do something different. "I love composing and production. Six years into the industry and I'm mostly a studio guy now. This gig doesn't feel like work," Narayan shares, adding, "The Stage was a great platform for those who had just about stepped into the music industry. I had never had the chance to go on TV and sing in front of a camera, or rather 16 cameras. That's one thing we learnt, besides the kind of looks we should work on — things beyond the vocal aspect that you probably won't learn anywhere else." Kamakshi Khanna, Arish Bhiwandiwala, Isheeta Chakrvarty, Rimi Nique, Siddhant Sharma, Shaurya Singh and Zoe Siddharth are some of the other performers who will be taking the stage tomorrow.



Jennifer D'Souza

On December 18, 7.30 pm AT Above the Habitat, OYO Townhouse, Road Number 3, Khar West.

Call 9619836988 (for info)

Cost Rs 1,000

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates