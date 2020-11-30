The stage is your teacher

Sign up

Nikhil Katara, theatre director and founder of the written word initiative, Readings in the Shed, has collaborated with SoBo’s Wilson College to launch a Bachelors of Vocational course in Theatre and Stage Craft. Approved by the University Grants Commission, it will kick off next month and is open to candidates who have completed their 10+2 education and have a keen interest in pursuing a career in theatre and performing arts. Principal, Professor Anna Pratima Nikalje shares that the practical course has multiple entry and exit provisions — a diploma at the end of the first year, an advanced diploma after two years and a Bachelor’s degree at the end of successful completion of the three-year course.

Eminent theatre practitioners like Sahitya Akademi awardee Mahesh Dattani and META award-winning actor Yuki Ellias, among others, will train students for performative knowledge. The learnings will go beyond researching, developing, writing and devising performances for the stage, and also focus on diverse aspects like casting, lighting, costume, make- up, set and sound design. The course will take students through elements like how to conduct venue recces, manage bodies of work, archiving, analysing texts and appreciating the historical consciousness within the performing arts.

Katara adds, “This course blends academics, skill-based learning and the actual vocation of theatre. It moves beyond the definition of theatre as the actor’s medium and focuses on elements such as direction, production, design and writing too.”

Log on to: wilsoncollege.edu

