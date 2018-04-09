The strange saga of the Bollywood remake of The Invisible Guest

Who has the rights for the official adaptation of The Invisible Guest - John Abraham and Sujoy Ghosh?



Buzz is that Sujoy Ghosh's next starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu is an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film Contratiempo, also known as The Invisible Guest.



Last year, John Abraham had announced that he was remaking the film as he had been bowled over by the crime thriller. So who has the rights for the official adaptation? John was supposed to co-produce the film with a certain Prernaa Arora.



Not that he would want to touch the project now after his recent pow-wow with Prernaa over Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran.

