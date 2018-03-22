The Strangers: Prey at The Night more retro than the first film, says director

Director Johannes Roberts talks about his upcoming film The Strangers: Prey at The Night

What is the storyline of The Strangers: Prey at The Night all about ?

It's may be a broader family and bringing that daughter a way to boarding school with their family which is kind of falling apart and they stop off at a trailer park at the night where they are tapering their daughter away and at the trailer park these three strangers who hunk them down and get them to a place where it's pretty dark and greasy. It's bad how the family battle against that in dark ways.

How would you differentiate the first movie with the new sequel?

It has a slightly cinematically more retro feel than the first one, it is very rooted in the 70's movie but it sort of fits into the universe and expands on it and maybe it's darker than the first one. It is just terrible to see the first one and there is no reason to it, they just want to kill you and there is no reason and I think that makes the movie scarier.

What are your views on the cast of the film? Is it better than the first one?

The cast of strangers is phenomenal and I feel lucky, Christina was the first one to sign on and she was just the massive fan of the first one and she just wanted to do the all the trauma and that was what it was all about her and she was great, she just freaked herself out actually in one scene.

Which were the most terrifying/favourite shots from the movie, The Strangers: Prey at The Night?

Easily my favourite stuff is burning cars because that I wanted to do, the thing that really drew me to this movie was the truck and I just fallen in love with that truck. I just love Christina and I thought this was so cool like we set the car on fire.

