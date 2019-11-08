The successful journey of food influencer Gokhan Girmez on how he turned his dreams into a reality!

Gokhan Girmez: Being a successful food influencer and a food junckie he runs a restaurant in london called 'Huqqa and Galliard'. He also does PR, media planning, influencer relations and strategy and has his businesses in many European countries.

Having expertise in several things is what makes Gokhan Girmez stand apart from all. Known as the biggest digital powerbrokers in Dubai, he is a jet setter and a celebrated influencer who is living his dreams in the UAE. He has connected to a wider audience on social media and his Instagram feed is all about his fashion and travel experiences of the world. Being a food junkie, he is an influential name in the food and culinary industry. As an influencer and the corporate communications specialist at Q F&B, Gokhan is constantly putting in his best efforts to make his restaurants, 'Huqqa' and 'Galliard' be different from others.

Girmez does PR, media planning, influencer relations, and strategy and has his businesses in London, Turkey, New York, and many European countries. He was born in Adana, Turkey and has his roots in Arab as his father is half Syrian. He has always been fond of food, thanks to his adult years when he worked as a chef. Besides this, his love for fashion and business grew over time and his work has taken him to different parts of the world including Las Vegas, Slovakia, and New York. A flying chef for Turkish Airlines, Gokhan said, “I am fortunate enough to travel to different places in the world. I have explored a lot of countries and have learned so much about the cultures of different countries. Being a chef, it is important to understand the tradition and culture of every country you travel to.”

While he was young, he decided to become a restauranteur and today he is one of the top names in the culinary industry. Gokhan’s life looks like a bed of roses but he has put in a lot of hard work and has made his life worth living. At ‘Galliard’ in The Address Downtown, Dubai; Gokhan hosts many renowned celebrities and influencers. He has a degree in Public Relations, Tourism Management and aa degree from the Istanbul Culinary Art Academy. Moreover, he handles the media and influencer relations in the UAE as well as other restaurants in the nearby areas; thus making him a top restauranteur and a food influencer.

