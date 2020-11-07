The Sweet Smell of Success

Fitness Icon Sahil Khan turned a year older and brought in the day with fans and distributors from all over the country in the capital recently. The enterprising actor who already has a successful water and protein supplement brand and a huge following, launched his own deodorant line called The Brand, which was a sold out story within 24 hours of its launch with all the products getting picked up for re-distribution.

With over 300 distributors all over the country for his other brands including youth from small and far about towns, Khan feels happy to empower the youth in these trying times.





