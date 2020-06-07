The talli choir

Have you ever been so drunk that you started speaking in a foreign tongue? The members of Dustyesky most certainly have. It is a choir based in the town of Mullumbimby in Australia, popular for their Russian songs. An Australian town is not where one would expect to hear songs about the Russian motherland and the Red Army. This is exactly where Dustyesky's appeal lies.

The members of the group bonded over their mutual love for vodka and Russian folk songs. None of them can speak Russian, but they got so good at singing these songs that they have even managed to impress the Russians. We all know that's a tough crowd to please. The group calls themselves the "leading genuine fake Russian choir in the southern hemisphere."

Dustyesky is the brainchild of Glenn Wright. Wright was always fascinated by the Russian army marching songs. He started a local music festival and wanted to fly in a Russian choir for his festival. When it didn't work out, he decided to form one locally. He met choirmaster Andrew Swain at a vodka-fuelled party and pitched the idea to him. It doesn't take much to convince a drunken man, and the composer agreed to join hands with Wright. Swain put an ad out for potential members. He believes that anybody can sing, so the ad didn't mention musical abilities. It focused on appearance instead. Wait till you read about what they were looking for.

"We looked for hairy people, so hairy men, woolly men, men that you could find at the bar late at night," said the composer to ABC News. "I have heard some people say that Dustyesky has three types of men: one with excellent voice, two, who kind of hold a tune, and three, good to have a drink with. We sing perfect four-part harmony, even though some of us cannot sing," he added.



Pics/Dustyesky, Facebook

28

No. of members in Dustyesky

Take a 'beer' hike!

A brewery in Virginia wants to hire a person to trek the Appalachian Trail, attending beer parties on the go

Representation pic

What if someone told you, you can travel for six months and get paid to do it? Not only will you get paid, you will also get to attend beer parties on the way. The enticing deal sounds right out of a dream. Virginia-based Devils Backbone Brewing is looking to sponsor one lucky person to do just this.

The 'Chief Hiking Officer' will hike the Appalachian Trail, covering 14 states from Georgia to Maine. The CHO will attend several 'beer parties' along the trek, which will end in Blue Ridge Mountains, where the brewery is located.

The lucky winner will be flown to where the trail starts and given all the gear required for the hiking trip. The proverbial cherry on the cake, or should one say foam on the beer, is that they will be provided with a stipend of a little more than R15 lakh to do this.

This one's for Dr decoo

Queens Museum, in NYC, has commissioned a mural of late doctor Ydelfonso Decoo. Decoo had planned to retire, but stayed on to serve his patients. He subsequently died of COVID-19. The 27,500-square-feet mural, We Are the Light, by artist Jorge Rodríguez-Gerada, is large enough to be visible from space. Pic/gerada-art.com

This Kerala auto can beat the Coronavirus



Pic/@hvgoenka,Twitter

Public health agencies have stressed the importance of washing one's hands properly to contain the spread of the Coronavirus. A viral video shows a passenger washing his hands with water and liquid soap via a tap and soap dispenser installed in an auto rickshaw in Kerala.

Vending machine for all your meat needs



Pic/McCann's Local Meats, Facebook

The owner of a butcher shop in New York, Kevin McCann, told Fox News that his brand-new meat vending machine was a big hit with customers during quarantine. People can buy their steaks with minimal person-to-person contact in a cordoned off vestibule at his shop front.

'Face' your fears



Pic/@hwajang.13, Instagram

If you look at Hoa Trang once, you will want to look at her again. The makeup artiste from Vietnam has been grabbing eyeballs for using her own face to create optical illusions. She has over 100k Instagram followers. "When using this style, I can unleash creative ideas. I think my makeup style is different from the majority," Trang said to Zing News.

Bheem breaks Chutki's heart



Pic/@_Happy_soul_, Twitter

The hashtag #JusticeForChutki was trending at the top spot on Twitter recently. It was a response from outraged fans of the animated show Chhota Bheem, who were disappointed that he ended up with Rajkumari Indumati instead of Chutki. The jilted fans were clearly rooting for Bheem and Chutki's happily ever after.

