The taste of the shore

Roger D'Souza started That Goan Guy in 2017 as a pre-order service for lunch and dinner on weekends. "ln 2018, I moved on to a kitchen in Bandra, which worked well until I had to move on because of my day job as a product manager," he says as he preps for the first home-dining experience that he's hosting this weekend in Ghatkopar. "This is a concept that's catching on and unlike a restaurant, it will allow me to interact with guests," he shares, adding that he's hoping to make these sit-down meals a weekly affair.



Roger D'Souza

"I will be hosting lunch every Sunday at my home and slowly, hope to do this on other days, too. The menus will keep changing to ensure that each experience is unique," D'Souza shares. For Sunday's lunch, he is preparing some of Goa's much-loved dishes like chicken cafreal, where he uses the traditional green masala and marinates the meat overnight, before pan-frying and grilling it. There's also a prawn curry made with fresh coconut milk, whole spices and kokum, for a kick.



Chicken cafreal

Speaking about what he hopes to achieve with the new avatar of his venture, D'Souza tells us, "I hope to talk about my journey in food and share cooking tips. This module will allow me to make new friends, memories, and create social dining experiences based on them."

AT The Address Residency, Ghatkopar (full address to be revealed upon booking confirmation)

ON November 17, 12 pm to 3 pm

CALL 9167587018 (limited seating; call in advance to book a spot)

COST R1,400 (only non-veg)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates