The team of Housefull 4 hosts a special screening with a Pyjama party theme!

Just when you thought film promotions and parties could not get more innovative, the cast of Housefull 4 arrived with style and sass, dressed in, wait for it, Pyjamas! Yes, a screening of the comedy was held where everyone was dressed in this cute attire. The screening was attended by Sajid Nadiadwala, Akshay Kumar, Wardha Nadiadwala, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Johnny Lever, Jamie Lever, director Farhad Samji with his wife and Sharad Kelkar. Have a look at Sanon's Instagram post:

Apart from the principal cast, Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday also marked their presence at the special screening. What's interesting about the screening is the entire cast followed a Pyjama theme which made it look different than the regular screenings. The cast looked adorable as everyone was dressed in tracksuits chilling together at the screening.



Ananya and Chunky Panday

The comedy of errors stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles as the story revolves around reincarnation. Coming to this party, the cast may not have promoted the film with copious interviews and gratuitous appearances on reality shows, the Pyjama theme suggests the film isn't supposed to be taken seriously or gazed with a logical lens.



The cast of Housefull 4

Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on October 25, 2019.

