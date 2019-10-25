The team of Housefull 4 hosts a special screening with a Pyjama party theme!
Just before the release of Housefull 4, the makers hosted a special Pyjama party screening for the entire cast and their families.
Just when you thought film promotions and parties could not get more innovative, the cast of Housefull 4 arrived with style and sass, dressed in, wait for it, Pyjamas! Yes, a screening of the comedy was held where everyone was dressed in this cute attire. The screening was attended by Sajid Nadiadwala, Akshay Kumar, Wardha Nadiadwala, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Johnny Lever, Jamie Lever, director Farhad Samji with his wife and Sharad Kelkar. Have a look at Sanon's Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
PJ Preview for Housefull4 cast and crew!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ Have had the most most amazing time with this mad, super fun and loving bunch!! A journey i'll always remember!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ @akshaykumar @riteishd @wardakhannadiadwala @#SajidSir @farhadsamji @hegdepooja @kriti.kharbanda @sharadkelkar @iambobbydeol
Apart from the principal cast, Chunky Panday and Ananya Panday also marked their presence at the special screening. What's interesting about the screening is the entire cast followed a Pyjama theme which made it look different than the regular screenings. The cast looked adorable as everyone was dressed in tracksuits chilling together at the screening.
Ananya and Chunky Panday
The comedy of errors stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles as the story revolves around reincarnation. Coming to this party, the cast may not have promoted the film with copious interviews and gratuitous appearances on reality shows, the Pyjama theme suggests the film isn't supposed to be taken seriously or gazed with a logical lens.
The cast of Housefull 4
Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on October 25, 2019.
Akshay Kumar along with son Aarav Bhatia, Karan Kapadia and other guests attended the special screening of Housefull 4 at YRF Studios in Andheri, Mumbai. All pictures/Yogen Shah
-
Housefull 4 is a comedy of errors stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda in double roles as the story revolves around reincarnation.
In picture: Akshay Kumar with a guest arrive for the special screening of Housefull 4 at YRF Studios in Andheri.
-
Akshay Kumar was accompanied by son Aarav Bhatia for the special screening of Housefull 4 at the preview theatre in Andheri.
-
Karan Kapadia, who made his Bollywood debut with Blank, also attended the special screening of Housefull 4 at YRF Studios in Andheri.
-
Ananya Panday also attended the special screening of Housefull 4 in Andheri. Student Of The Year 2 actress came in with sister Rysa for the screening.
-
Sharad Kelkar came in with wife Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar for the special screening of Housefull 4 in Andheri.
-
Riteish Deshmukh, who has been part of the Housefull franchise since its inception, also attended the special screening of Housefull 4 in Andheri.
-
Kriti Kharbanda was all smile as she arrived for the special screening of her film Housefull 4 at YRF Studios in Andheri.
-
Kriti Kharbanda essays dual roles in the film of Rajkumari Meena and Neha. She will also be seen in Pagalpanti.
-
The producer Sajid Nadiadwala and wife Wardha arrives for the special screening of their film Housefull 4 in Andheri.
-
Vicky Kaushal's father Sham Kaushal also attended the special screening of Housefull 4.
-
Housefull 4 is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji. The film is slated to release on 25th October 2019.
In picture: Avinash Gowariker arrives for the special screening of Housefull 4 at YRF Studios in Andheri.
