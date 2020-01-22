The team of Malang have a good time on the sets of Indian Idol 11

Ever since the trailer of Malang was launched, the fever hasn't dropped by a degree and has been raising high. Every character has been carefully portrayed and added its own greyness and has left everyone stunned.

After garnering nothing but love from the audience for the trailer, the songs that are the Sureshot party hits this season and the year, the team of Malang has kickstarted the promotions. The lead cast, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu were all seen on the sets of a reality singing show to promote the movie.

The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Films' Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakramani.

The movie stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the lead with Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. Nothing is black and white anymore it is all grey. The songs have been dropping snippets of the film and it's just increasing all the hype and the fun and the fans are waiting eagerly for the release of the film.

Malang is all set to release on 7th February 2020 was elaborately shot in parts of Mauritius, Goa, and Mumbai and the trailer certainly gives away the right dose of mystery, chemistry and everything that makes for the 'most awaited trailer of the season'.

