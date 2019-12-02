The teaser of Ajay Devgn's Shankara Re Shankara song is out now

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The makers of Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan's period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, have just released the teaser of the Shankara Re Shankara song, and it looks amazing. Ajay Devgn as Tanaji Malusare has already impressed the audience and we can't wait to see what the actor has in store for us. Check out the teaser of the song below:

Shankara Re Shankara will be out tomorrow and we're sure the song will be an instant hit with the audiences.

In related news, Tanhaji is all set to be dubbed in Marathi. The Om Raut-directed film is based on the 17th century Maratha general Tanaji Malusare, and the MNS wants to give the film a wide release. Amey Khopkar, who heads the MNS' film wing, said, "We are proud of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's achievements along with his warriors. I hope the film is dubbed in as many as languages as possible so that the world can get to know about their achievements. Dubbing the film in Marathi will increase the audience in the state and across the country."

Devgn said, "It's a privilege to share the story of a Maratha warrior in his mother tongue. We will dub the film in Marathi soon."

