The teaser of Ghost Stories will leave you both shocked and excited

Netflix's much-awaited release, Ghost Stories has been creating a sense of curiosity among the viewers after the announcement of the release date of the film. The four acclaimed filmmakers, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, and Anurag Kashyap recently released an eerie video, talking about the film and we couldn't contain our excitement.

The film stars Avinash Tewari, Gulshan Devaiah, Janhvi Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Mrunal Thakur, Sobhita

Dhulipala, Surekha Sikri, Sukant Goel, and Vijay Verma in pivotal roles. While we wait to celebrate New Year's, here's a sneak-peek into the film and what it has in store for us!

Take a look:

