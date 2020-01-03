The title song of Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak will emotionally move you

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Chhapaak, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar, co-produced by Deepika Padukone and also starring the actress along with Vikrant Massey, has already become one of the most important films of the year. The subject it deals with is both horrific and real, it tells the tale of Laxmi Agarwal, the acid-attack survivor who didn't let the incident cripple her existence.

And narrating this tale on the celluloid is the team of Padukone, Gulzar and the entire crew. The makers have now released the title song that has been sung by Arijit Singh that depicts what it is like for a family to have such a heinous tragedy at home. If you thought Singh was good in Raazi, the vocals are even more soothing this time around.

Take a look at the song right here:

The film has been cleared by the Censor Board with a U certificate and without any cuts. Understanding the relevance of the story, it seems to be the right decision on its part. On the work front, Padukone is now suddenly flooded with films. She'll next be seen with hubby Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83, releasing on April 10.

This will be followed by a film with Karan Johar and Shakun Batra that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. Also, she's all set to essay the role of Draupadi, the iconic character of The Mahabharata, a film that will be made in multiple parts and the first part is slated to release on Diwali 2021.

Coming to Gulzar, she'll gear up for another true story of Sam Manekshaw, which will be played by Vicky Kaushal.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates