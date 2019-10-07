The title song of Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon's Bhangra Paa Le to be out on October 9!

Sunny Kaushal and Rukhsar Dhillon's Bhangra Paa Le has been hitting the news for all the right reasons. The trailer of the film received applauds from industry peers and fans alike, and now, adding to the buzz is the title track of the film which will be released on Wednesday. RSVP Movies even announced the same on Twitter, have a look:

The makers have released the teaser of the song and just those few seconds have managed to get our feet tapping. The vibrant colours with the modern depiction are extremely eye-catching and have gotten the audience extremely excited to move to the beats of the whole song.

The fans that were already in awe of the trailer are even more excited about the film after getting a glimpse of the high-octane title track.

Packed with elements of romance and showcasing transitions between the past and present time period, Bhangra Paa Le paves a bridge between the traditional forms of Bhangra from Punjab and its juxtaposition with western dance forms from all across the world.

Produced by RSVP Bhangra Paa Le will be directed by Sneha Taurani and release on November 1, 2019.

