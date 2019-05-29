The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15 to release tomorrow, May 30

bollywood

Article 15 is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown as the opening night film

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15

The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15 recently released its teaser and made it clear that it is the must-watch movie of the year. The trailer will release tomorrow and give us all the more reasons to watch the investigative drama based on true events. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen playing a policeman in the movie. The actor who aced the previous year with his blockbuster, Andhadhun, will now be seen as a man of the law.

The teaser has raised many questions in the minds of the audience, which has raked the excitement amongst the audience making it a movie that shouldn't be missed. The much-anticipated film Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead is all set to release in June and will drop their trailer tomorrow, May 30.

Article 15 is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown as the opening night film. The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared the news of the trailer on Instagram as well.

The film is based on Article 15 of the Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Expressing his excitement, Ayushmann Khurrana, while talking about the opportunity had said, "I'm always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him (Anubhav) on Article 15."

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Anubhav Sinha and Zee Studios, the film is sure to give the audience a new social perspective.

