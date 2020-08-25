The trailer of Deana Uppal's First Documentary India's Forgotten People Released

Body: The actress-turned-businesswoman Deana Uppal's dream to bring out the facts and reality of Gaddi Lohar community has been successfully completed as she finished shooting her first documentary, India's Forgotten People. Directed and hosted by Deana, the documentary was shot in various parts of Rajasthan for almost one year showing the actual lives and hardships of the community.

The film investigates the community's unique way of life and also questions government officials as to why this community is not receiving the required help. Reportedly, Deana Uppal, Miss India UK, formed her own organization that worked for the issues faced by the 'Banjara' community on a day-to-day basis. Uppal also held meetings with several ministers of Rajasthan discussing the nomadic community.

The history and story of India's proud, but largely forgotten Gaddia Lohar community is for the first time sensitively investigated and revealed in Uppal's documentary. The trailer has just been released and the film will soon be made available on TV and online.

