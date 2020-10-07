The trailer of Halal Love Story is out and looks like an entertainer

Directed by Zakariya Mohammed, the Malayalam Direct-To-Service film is produced under by Papaya Films and stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Soubin Shahir, Grace Antony and Sharaf U Dheen in pivotal roles along with Parvathy Thiruvothu

Prime members in India and in more than 200 countries and territories can stream Halal Love Story starting October 15, 2020 on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video today released the exciting new trailer of the highly-anticipated family entertainer film Halal Love Story. The film stars Joju George as an unorthodox director, Indrajith Sukumaran as the charming Shereef, Sharaf U Dheen as an unmarried young lad from an orthodox family named Thoufeek, along with Grace Anthony and Parvathy Thiruvothu in pivotal roles.

The trailer of the comedy drama takes us through the perfectly imperfect journey of a group of cinema lovers from Kerala who are passionate about creating their own film but are subjected to a few guidelines to make their dreams finally come true. Have a look right here:

The film within the film aims to adhere to religious beliefs at every point of its production and keeps them 'lawfully' right from its screenplay to its casting, and even to the entire shooting process. In the pursuit of making a film that suits their beliefs, chaos and confusion follows!

Back with another thought-provoking film that will leave the audiences in splits this time, director Zakariya Mohammed said, "For me, Halal Love Story is a funny, yet beautiful, commemoration of the art of storytelling in all its forms. I am grateful to my co-writers Muhsin Parari and Ashif Kakkodi, who made this chaotic comedy possible alongside me. With a unique perspective brought to life by our strong ensemble, I am confident that the viewers will enjoy this chronicle that tries to manifest that cinema is for everyone."

Speaking on the film, Indrajith Sukumaran, superstar of the Malayalam film industry, said, "The character Shereef is quite layered. He wants to conquer his passion for acting, but at the same time wants to do right by following his beliefs. The movie impacts him in more ways than the other and in the due process completely changes his outlook towards his personal life. Playing a humourous and a complicated Shereef was a phenomenal experience and I will forever be thankful to Zakariya and Aashiq Abu for giving me this opportunity."

Deemed to be one of the busiest actors in recent times with many blockbuster hits at his bay, Malayalam's favourite actor Joju George said, "It is always fun to be a part of comedy films, especially one that is engulfed in errors. What was most appealing to me is the opposing views that my character Siraj offers whilst taking on the challenge of directing this Halal film. As my character struggles at every phase, it's the brilliance of the writers who envisioned the comedic charm in the film. It was indeed a wonderful experience to work alongside such a incredible cast and crew."

Thoufeek, an unmarried young man from a very orthodox family, is highly passionate about filmmaking. He is an active member and plays a key role in one of Kerala's popular Islamic Organisations, which has kept his cinema dreams in halt. He's approached by Raheem and Shereef with the idea of making a film as an initiative of the cultural wing of his organisation. They soon approach Siraj, a popular associate director to don the cap of the director.

The biggest challenge for the crew is to keep the movie 'Halal' (Halal - a term as per Quran which means "lawful" or "allowed to do" under Islamic beliefs). As the crew follows religious guidelines in every phase of the filmmaking, massive confusions happen. An unorthodox Siraj (film director) struggles to go ahead with the project.

Halal Love Story will join the thousands of TV shows and movies from Hollywood and Bollywood in the Prime Video catalogue.

