The trailer of Viu's upcoming series 13 Mussoorie to leave the viewers galvanized!

television

The series stars Viraf Phiroz Patel, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Naved Aslam and Teena Singh in the pivotal roles

Still from the trailer

We saw the intense first look of Viu's upcoming popular crime series 13 Mussoorie, the spellbinding poster just left us asking for more. But well, the trailer is all set to leave the audience enthralled with its gripping content.

Launching today, the trailer is the perfect combination of drama, emotions and fascinating storyline. Each minute of the short format look, promises umpteen entertainment. We just imagine on the storyline of the show now!

Starring the extremely talented actors Viraf Phiroz Patel, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Naved Aslam and Teena Singh in the pivotal roles, the series will keep the spectators on the edge of the seat and hooked to their screen.

Mesmerized and thrilled with the first look, the lead actor Viraf Patel quipped, "13 Mussoorie is an extremely special project for me. It's a feeling of pride to have been receiving rave reviews for the series even before its launch. The trailer looks spellbinding and I am sure the viewers will like it too, as we promise them an enthralling/surreal experience of a crime mystery drama."

13 Mussoorie is slated to launch on the 12th of October, 2018 only on Viu!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates