The transformation of an angry bird to a lady with a heart- Padmaja Bharti

Life has lots of metaphors—some with the graced beauty and some with the disgraced face. Padmaja Bharti's story is not different from others. She had all embraced with patience but was always curious about what is next, either its beauty or ugly phase of life. She is currently the author of two bestselling books, 'Wondering of Indian International Ethics,' In this book, you will find seven chapters. All are different from others but reconnecting to the ethical point of view. My other book, 'Rhime of Time,' is a poetry compilation with a core of my emotions balanced with her stable and patient mind.

Her books are trending in the bestseller list and available online in paperback and Kindle format in Amazon. Very soon, both her books will also be available at leading book stores like Crossword, Landmark, etc. Readers had given the best of the best reviews for both of my books so far.

The book "Rhime of Time" is a compilation of poems written by Padmaja Bharti. In this book, she has written a few poems, where she has described herself in some complex and simple words. Most of the poems are about her black and white memories and few are on generic topics. In this book, the reader will see her describing a relationship between mother nature and human nature in a poetic way.

Now in the present day peace is very important for our next and current generation. How does diplomacy work with ethical value Overall globally we need ethics in every aspect of life and work. It works as knowledge with morality. Wondering of Indian International Ethics is based on this concept.

"When I was a young girl, I used to question a lot with revolutionary thoughts. I was a bit angry bird and later became a lady with a heart. I used to ask several questions in all my phases of life and through my thoughts. My will was always vital to create a new level of thinking. My will-power had made me a writer so far. My interest areas were to study a new horizon with infinite thoughts. Meeting with success is like a pursuit of happiness. For the part of the time, glory will define, but my view of success is not glory, but it's a journey to define," says Padmaja.

"By our passion and stable mind, we have to think about every moment. Dawn should not clutter your mind. Yes, but one thing that defines my presence is my will and never losing hope and faith over God," she adds.

