The travelling teacher

A professor, luxury travel influencer and certified drone pilot, Italian national Silvia Vianello will take a masterclass in Mumbai on the future of business

Silvia Vianello's Instagram (IG) page is like a modern-day atlas. Row by row, you scroll from Abu Dhabi, Ecuador and Barbados, to Miami, Maldives and Rome. And what's better than that? It's all luxury — the hotels, resorts, fashion and cars that Vianello poses with. The 39-year-old has always travelled in luxury, but then people started asking her, "Can you show us the world?" That's why she started an IG account. With over 7.7 lakh followers now, she recalls how it all started in Venice, where she hails from.

"I started working as a model when I was 14 to fund my studies, and did that for 10 years. I also began consulting with companies when I was 16 — in industries including luxury, automobiles, fashion, pharmaceuticals, banking and insurance. I undertook projects regarding international marketing, innovation and technology, omnichannel strategy, and customer relationship management (CRM)," she shares from Dubai, where she is conducting a design-thinking workshop for one of the biggest gas companies in Europe.

Vianello has had an illustrious academic career. Having graduated in Economics, she went on to complete her PhD and started teaching at SDA Bocconi School of Management, the graduate business school of Bocconi University. She also worked as the marketing director for Maserati for 24 countries including India — which makes her flair for luxury an organic journey.

At present, she is also the director of innovation at SP Jain School of Global Management's Dubai campus and will take a masterclass in Mumbai later this month on the future of business. Here, she will not only discuss the role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the future but also share tips to attendees on how they can use AI to build their LinkedIn profiles.

Without revealing and endorsing any specific tools, Vianello asserts that she will talk about it in detail during the masterclass. "AI can manage social media accounts on your behalf when you are doing something else. Many of these are free but people do not know that. I also do private coaching activities for C-level executives and politicians," she says, adding, "I cannot tell you the names for privacy reasons," but confirms that they are of the same stature as world leaders.

Vianello believes that India has more technological capabilities than anywhere else in the world. "The payment for the same capabilities worldwide are far higher. Companies will need to have technical skills in the future but they cannot afford the cost those profiles have in Europe, for example. So, they will increasingly need to hire someone from India since a lot of tasks can be done remotely and the cost of living here is far lower," she explains. Another important hub for business, she mentions, is Dubai. "It is growing, and will need profiles more than ever from India. But you cannot train people in Dubai; you need to train them in their own country. India has a lot of potential but it needs to invest in its people."

Log on to spjain.org (for the exact date of her session in Mumbai)

Social tips

Find free AI tools to build your LinkedIn profile.

A genuine influencer is someone who does not accept money to say something they do not believe in. So, refuse such collaborations and gain the trust of your followers instead.

Have a clear target audience — the people you really want to talk to. And be yourself while you're at it.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates