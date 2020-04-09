The Twitter banter between 'Singham' Ajay Devgn and the Mumbai Police is goals!

The Mumbai Police recently shared a poignant video message showing that while many of us are at home, there are others who are working round the clock outdoors to make sure that those at home are safe and virus-free.

Several celebrities retweeted the video, praising the police for their efforts towards beating coronavirus and for keeping the citizens of the city of dreams safe. Ajay Devgn, too, had nothing but praise for the cops. He tweeted:

Retweeting his tweet, Mumbai Police wrote, "Dear 'Singham', Just doing what 'Khakee' is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - 'Once upon a time in Mumbai'! #TakingOnCorona"

Dear ‘Singham’,

Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/iZzJNK6mPs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

Creative, isn't it? Ajay Devgn, too, couldn't help but play along and tweeted, "Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the BEST in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Singham will wear his Khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra."

The video itself is utterly sweet and will not fail to make you emotional. It shows us that the best way we can help the Mumbai Police and all those in essential services is by staying home and not venturing outside unnecessarily.

A number of celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Richa Chadha, among others applauded the Mumbai Police and their heart-touching video.

Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted, "Tumhala dhanyavad denyasathi mi nishabd jhalo ahe, parantu mi aaj tumhala hrudayapasun dhanyavad det aahe. Jai Hind! (I don't have the words to express my gratitude towards you, but today, I'm thanking you from the bottom of my heart)."

Tiger Shroff wrote, "So so grateful and lucky we are to have you all @MumbaiPolice Folded hands can't thank our real heroes enough."

Alia Bhatt tweeted, "Thank you @MumbaiPolice. Words cannot express our love and gratitude. Let's stay at home for them. #TakingOnCorona"

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "We cannot thank the @MumbaiPolice enough in words! Still would like to appreciate the fact that they have been out there every day, making sure everything goes smoothly and have always been there to protect us. A thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Stay safe. Jai Hind."

The Mumbai Police had interesting replies to each one of them. Here's saluting the never-say-die spirit of our cops and help them do their job without getting in their way!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news