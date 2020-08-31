The unstoppable venture zerone production house is all set to make the next move very soon

The zerone production house private limited was founded in 2019 by Saransh Goyal & Manish Shadija. Zerone production house redefined the modelling industry by giving birth to what we know as a model. Zerone production house continues to be at the forefront by establishing the careers of talents on a holistic level & setting trends within the industry. Zerone production house belief in the importance of of empowering the talents & promoting diversity is driving the industry towards inclusion. Zerone production house operates offices in Delhi & Haridwar, alongside zerone production house build a trusted network of agencies around the world.

From 2019, Zerone production house private limited organising two pageants by the names of International Fashion Fusion & Mr and Miss Zerone India. In this journey zerone production house worked with many big names like Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula, Rohit khandelwal, Anukreethy Vas Etc .The artist is managed by the artist management company called Evoc entertainment owned by Mr Ankit Chauhan. Ankit Chauhan have been the jury panelist of the show as well.

In upcoming times zerone production house is going to launch their web series & songs also. Zerone has represented talents, such as Megha Sachdeva, Akash sharma, Rhythm panwar and Kuhu ohja. Zerone production house has done Auditions in almost all the states of India in search of good talent & also planned some auditions in other countries by 2021-22.

The last pageant organised by zerone production house in November, 2019 was Mr & Miss Zerone India 2019 which is judged by Mr Rannvijay Singha. In 2019, Mr Yash Tiwari & Miss Chandni Iqbal holds the titles of Mr & Miss Zerone India 2019.

Expressing themself, Founders of zerone production house Mr Manish Shadija & Mr Saransh goyal says that we are providing young girls and boys a Platform where they get an opportunity to make a difference to the world. Our mission is to groom and support aspiring youngsters along their path to personal & professional growth. We aim at creating role models & empower the youngsters who wish to create their unique identity and achieve new heights in the field of Glamour & Fame.

