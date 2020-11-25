The Valley on song

It's heart-breaking to think of how — despite being one of the most beautiful places on earth — decades of geopolitical conflict have meant that the people of Kashmir have been under a tight leash. With that leash having gotten even longer with the abrogation of Article 370, it's important to reflect sometimes on exactly how ethereal the landscape of the region is, which is what Anushka Manchanda aka Nuka has done with her new track, Kashmir.

The vocalist collaborated with Khalid Ahamad of indie act Parvaaz, who hails from these parts. Manchanda says, "Kashmir feels like the spirit of Mother Nature, the Earth in her most heartbreakingly beautiful form. I can't describe how I felt in her lap, and it took me years to create a piece that could express my love for the Valley."

The result is a track that shuns frills for an ambient soundscape that has all the comfort of a cup of hot tea on a wintry morning. Follow the link below to catch it, and spare a thought for the people in the conflict-ridden region while giving it a listen.

