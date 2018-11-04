The Vamps: Don't believe in bad behaviour

hollywood

Role models for their fans, The Vamps talk about how their latest album is a step towards making music that's true to who they are

The Vamps. Pic/Instagram

We meet The Vamps at a BKC hotel, a few hours before their second gig in the city, and they look sleepy. It's been a busy week for the British boy band – known for songs such as Last Night and Can We Dance – which comprises Bradley Simpson, Connor Ball, James McVey and Tristan Evans. But they seem quite at home.

"We love the pani puri," they all say in unison. Ask them what they know about Bollywood and if there is a collaboration brewing and they all laugh. "We would all love to, of course. We have heard your movies are all about the music, and very long right?" says Simpson.

A discussion on Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born is picked up, and they scream in mock anger when this writer slips up and reveals the ending. But then we talk about some of the issues tackled in the movie, like how Lady Gaga's character is forced to change her raw self into a slick pop princess. Does the music industry really force you to change?

"Maybe, it's a good thing people are talking about it. Most artistes are asked to fit in," says McVey, and Simpson adds, "It's about figuring out who you are, and being confident about that. It takes time to get there, but you also need to have good people around you. Fortunately, labels are now getting less important, but we are lucky we have one that gives us creative freedom."

Talking about creativity, the band says that they all pitch in when it comes to song-writing and production. "The last album was very close to what we want to make as music. It was honest and true," says Simpson. The band believes that even though they are being synthetic on the platform, they take care of what they put up. "We keep in mind that we have young fans, and we don't indulge in any bad behaviour. We want to be good role models. Apart from that, we do whatever we want," laughs Ball.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates