The Vardys to speak at Oxford Union

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy with wife Rebekah. Pic/Getty Images

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy and wife Rebekah will join the likes of former prime ministers, US presidents and religious leaders when they speak at the prestigious Oxford Union next month.

According to a report in leicestermercury.co.uk, the couple are supposed to speak at the world-renowned debating society on November 14, a platform that is known to have hosted Winston Churchill, Bill Clinton and the Dalai Lama among other high-profile speakers from the worlds of politics, arts, literature, science and business.

Previous footballing speakers have included legends like Geoff Hurst, Diego Maradona and Paul Gascoigne. Most recently, former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand had also taken to the stage.

