2021- Looking Ahead: The wait is over! 2020 offerings that will release this year

After a marvellous performance in Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh channelised his energy into emulating Kapil Dev as he led Kabir Khan’s 83, based on India’s win at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Singh will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Bhuj: The Pride of India

The war drama, originally slated to hit screens in 2020, has been acquired by Disney + Hotstar. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha, the film is based on IAF Squadron Vijay Karnik’s efforts to rebuild the Indian Air Force airstrip during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan playing the effervescent role immortalised by Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump (1994) was to be the biggest highlight of 2020. Alas, the film wasn’t finished. The team, including leading lady Kareena Kapoor Khan, have shot overtime in the new normal to meet its 2021 deadline.

Sooryavanshi

With its trailer out, Akshay Kumar’s cop actioner was only weeks away from release when the pandemic disrupted its plans. The Rohit Shetty venture has been one of the few films to forgo a digital premiere for a big-screen date with the audience. Kumar also has the period drama Prithviraj with Manushi Chhillar lined up.

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Hum Tum pair Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan joined forces to take forward the Bunty Aur Babli franchise. This time, the team is twice stronger with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh.

Radhe

Eid 2020 wasn't the same for Salman Khan’s legion of fans as they missed their annual date with the superstar. His actioner is now slated for an Eid 2021 release.

