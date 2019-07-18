The wait just got longer; Saaho release postponed by two weeks

regional-cinema

There's talk that Saaho might not make it for an Independence Day release. It's hardly a surprise considering the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer has changed its release date on several occasions before. The multi-lingual is being postponed by two weeks. It is now slated to release on August 30.

Reportedly, two more Telugu films are lined up for the marquee on the same date — the Sharwanand and Kajal Aggarwal-starrer Ranarangam and Adivi Sesh's Evaru due to which the makers of Saaho decided on a fresh release date. Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham-starrer Batla House are also releasing on the same date.

There's also buzz that Saaho may be delayed further due to the special effects. The action thriller rolled in 2017, and fans have been waiting to see the Baahubali star in action again. It looks like it will take a while.

Shraddha Kapoor, who plays a bold cop in the movie, said, "I am super excited to play the role of a cop for the first time. It's such a privilege. The police do so much for the country it's an honour for me to represent them. Essaying the role of a police officer is special because you are representing such an integral part of the country. It feels awesome to be playing one."

Besides Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth.

