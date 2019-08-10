The way ahead: BCCI must cooperate with NADA

cricket

A senior official said that the best the BCCI can do is cooperate with NADA and work out a deal that suits both parties

With the BCCI finally relenting to comply with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), the only way forward for the Indian cricket board is to find an amicable way to work with them, said a senior official well-versed with dope testing.

"The best the BCCI can do is cooperate with NADA and work out a deal that suits both parties. Like, sample collection should be done by NADA, but the educational and result management aspects should be left to the BCCI," the official told mid-day yesterday.

He claimed the BCCI's anti-doping measures are one of the best in the country, but they cannot expect similar standards from NADA. "The 12 DCOs [ Doping Control Officers] are all doctors. They are not physios or just civilians.

"The BCCI was ranked second after the ICC in dope testing standards. While the ICC conducted 240 tests, the BCCI conducted 230. Educational programmes are mandatory for all cricketers across age groups.

They have an attendance system and unless you attended, your registration will not be processed," said the official.

The official also raised concerns over NADA's testing team. "A lot of senior scientists there have retired. It is not clear how good the new team is. WADA is still checking on the quality of doctors," he said.

There are reports that the handling of Prithvi Shaw's dope case may have gone against the BCCI. "It was clearly the player's fault as he could have consulted the team doctor before taking the cough syrup. The case cannot be made public until the first hearing is completed. The BCCI then works with lawyers and judges before coming to a conclusion," the official justified.

