The way to Thom Evans' heart is not food, but Cha Cha Cha!

The way to a man's heart is through his stomach, but that does not hold true for former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans.

To win his heart, the person needs to be a good dancer and everyone would agree his singer girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger is surely a great one.

Speaking about what he looks for in a relationship and the places he likes to visit, he told British tabloid, The Daily Mail: "My ideal romantic trip would probably be somewhere like Portugal. I'm a bit biased cause that's what my mum and dad love. It's got lovely wine, amazing scenery to go for nice long romantic walks. And at night there's a lot of dancing. The key to anyone's heart is a good dancer. The Cha Cha is definitely up there."

The couple has been dating since last year, but made their relationship official when they attended the red carpet of the Golden Globes together this January.

