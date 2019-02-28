The Weekend Digest: Beer at Rs 99 in Bandra, a hip-hop property in Khar

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Deal

Tipple tattle

Beer at '99? You read that right. For, a new Bandra joint is offering IMFL brews flat at that price on the occasion of its launch. While at it, dig into dishes like garlic milano prawns and chicken satay.

On March 2, 12 pm to 1 am

At Bandra Hideout, Mangal Bhavna Society, Khar West.

Call 9326408627

Theatre

A second chance

India's first ground-up musical, #SingIndiaSing, is back for its second run, in case you missed it earlier.

On March 1 to 3, 7.30 pm

At NCPA, Nariman Point.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 600 onwards

Music

Pushing the play button

There's a new musical property in town, and it sticks to the current flavour of the season — hip-hop. The first edition of Infamous features gareth Adam, DJ Kani-i and DJ Sa (in pic).

On March 2, 8 pm

At Raasta, 3rd Road, Khar West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 299

Art

Something for all ages

Now and Then is a photo exhibition that showcases the work of veterans like Jogen Choudhury, while at the same time shining a light on upcoming talent.

Till March 3, 11 am to 7 pm

At Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda.

Call 9819345048

Screening

The ball is rolling

Catch Real Madrid take on Barcelona in a match that features arguably the biggest rivalry in world football. Avail of offers on food and drinks, apart from watching the game on a giant screen.

On March 2, 11.30 pm

At The Stables, Peninsula Redpine Hotel, Marol.

Call 40912377

Cost Rs 400

Exhibition

Spring is in the air

Pick up sustainable clothing, farm-fresh produce and skincare products at a store that's celebrating spring.

On March 2, 11 am

At Good Earth, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.

Call 26112481

Food

Sea-ing the world

If you love seafood, attend a festival that celebrates dishes sourced from ports around the world. Fresh Off the Boat derives inspiration from the US to Japan.

From March 1 to 31, 12 pm to 12.30 am at Toast & Tonic, G Block, BKC.

Call 26534722

Cost Rs 3,000

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates