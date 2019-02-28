The Weekend Digest: Beer at Rs 99 in Bandra, a hip-hop property in Khar
Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend
Deal
Tipple tattle
Beer at '99? You read that right. For, a new Bandra joint is offering IMFL brews flat at that price on the occasion of its launch. While at it, dig into dishes like garlic milano prawns and chicken satay.
On March 2, 12 pm to 1 am
At Bandra Hideout, Mangal Bhavna Society, Khar West.
Call 9326408627
Theatre
A second chance
India's first ground-up musical, #SingIndiaSing, is back for its second run, in case you missed it earlier.
On March 1 to 3, 7.30 pm
At NCPA, Nariman Point.
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 600 onwards
Music
Pushing the play button
There's a new musical property in town, and it sticks to the current flavour of the season — hip-hop. The first edition of Infamous features gareth Adam, DJ Kani-i and DJ Sa (in pic).
On March 2, 8 pm
At Raasta, 3rd Road, Khar West.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 299
Art
Something for all ages
Now and Then is a photo exhibition that showcases the work of veterans like Jogen Choudhury, while at the same time shining a light on upcoming talent.
Till March 3, 11 am to 7 pm
At Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda.
Call 9819345048
Screening
The ball is rolling
Catch Real Madrid take on Barcelona in a match that features arguably the biggest rivalry in world football. Avail of offers on food and drinks, apart from watching the game on a giant screen.
On March 2, 11.30 pm
At The Stables, Peninsula Redpine Hotel, Marol.
Call 40912377
Cost Rs 400
Exhibition
Spring is in the air
Pick up sustainable clothing, farm-fresh produce and skincare products at a store that's celebrating spring.
On March 2, 11 am
At Good Earth, Juhu Tara Road, Juhu.
Call 26112481
Food
Sea-ing the world
If you love seafood, attend a festival that celebrates dishes sourced from ports around the world. Fresh Off the Boat derives inspiration from the US to Japan.
From March 1 to 31, 12 pm to 12.30 am at Toast & Tonic, G Block, BKC.
Call 26534722
Cost Rs 3,000
