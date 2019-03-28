The weekend digest: Camping, music, art, photography

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Music

Electronic folk funk

Groove to the tunes of musical duo Sukanti-Anushree, known for fusing rustic folk music with electronica and rock.

ON: March 28, 8.30 pm

AT: Hard Rock Cafe, Sharyans Audeu, Fun Cinema Lane, Andheri West.

LOG ON TO: bookmyshow.com

ENTRY: Rs 500

Camping

Star wars in Igatpuri

Enjoy a day of rafting, kayaking and swimming at this camp. End your evening with stargazing before you sit around a campfire ahead of retiring for the night.

ON: March 30, 2 pm AT Wakadpada Sayade, Igatpuri.

CALL: 8104271577

COST: Rs 1,200 onwards

Art

Acrylic and oil canvas

Check out rare artworks of the late Francis Newton Souza, who drew heavily from expressionism and art brut. His acrylic and oil canvas portraits will be on display at an exhibition.

ON: March 25, 11 am to 7 pm

AT: Cymroza Art Gallery, 72 Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy.

CALL: 9833551991

Dance

Hips don't lie

Enjoy an evening of belly dancing with trained dancer Sanjana Muthreja.

ON: March 31, 7.30 pm AT Manik Sabhagruh, SK Marg, Reclamation, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO: https://bit.ly/2HOKbe7

COST: Rs 400 onwards

Workshop

Sourdough love

Learn how to make your own sourdough bread at a session, where participants will make basic country boule, sourdough focaccia and sourdough crackers.

ON: March 30, 10 am

AT: Magazine Street Kitchen, Gupta Mills Estate, Byculla.

CALL 23726708

COST: Rs 5,500

Drinks

Thai high

Sip on cocktails with tropical flavours from Thailand. Pi­ck from options like whiskey Thai peach and sukho Thai fizz, with butterfly pea tea and lemongrass-infused gin.

TIME: 12 pm to 4 pm; 7 pm to 1 am

AT: Nara, ground floor, Raheja Towers, BKC.

CALL: 61378080

Photography

Tribal instincts

Get inspired by the works of Parisa Applegarth, who has captured the aboriginals and tribal people of Papua New Guinea and India in photographs that will be on display at a solo show.

TILL: April 2, 11 am to 7pm

AT Jehangir Art Gallery, MG Road, Kala Ghoda.

CALL: 22843989

