The weekend digest: Cocktails, art and dancing in the moonlight

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Drink

Whip up cocktails

Savour drinks from a new cocktail menu at a BKC eatery. What’s more? Attend a masterclass where the resident mixologist will teach you how to whip up the options on offer.

On December 21, 5 pm

At Yauatcha, Raheja Tower, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Call 9222222800

Cost Rs 2,310

Art

Keep it small

An exhibition will display small-sized murals by leading Indian artists, including Amrita Sher-Gil, Jogen Chowdhury, MF Husain and FN Souza.

On Today, 11 am to 7 pm

At Gallery 7, Oricon House, Kala Ghoda.

Call 22183996

Outdoors

Dance in the moonlight

The last full moon of the year falls this weekend. Take it in in all its glory at a resort located five hours from the city, where a full moon party will be held, with Christmas treats and a specially curated dinner on offer. So, take off for two days and spend your time in the midst of nature.

Time December 22, 11 am, to December 23

At Forest Hills at Tala, Pitasai Kumbet Road, Rahatad.

Call 9819202200

Cost Rs 3,500

Comedy

Have a laugh

Let a bunch of funny men and women, including Biswa Kalyan Rath, regale you with their sense of humour.

Time 3 pm to 5 pm AT WeWork Raheja Platinum, Marol, Andheri East.

Log on to insider.in

Entry Rs 300

Shop

Ring in Christmas early

Pick up decorations and seasonal eats from a pop-up Christmas market at a watering hole in Lower Parel.

On December 23, 9 am to 1.30 am

At Todi Mill Social, Lower Parel.

Call 7506394240

Music

End your search here

Listen to a band that infuses elements of rock and electronic music. Aswekeepsearching comprises Uddipan Sarmah, Shubham Gurung, Robert Alex and Gautam Deb, with Sambit Chatterjee having joined the outfit recently as the drummer. The band’s lyrics are a mix of English and Hindi.

On December 21, 9 pm

At Levi’s Lounge, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Log on to insider.in

Dance

Learn how to slay the dance floor

Hermann Benjamin is a choreographer from Israel with over 26 years of experience in modern and contemporary dance. Attend a workshop where he will teach you the tricks of his trade.

On December 22 and 23, 8 pm to 9 pm

At The World Dance School, Lokhandwala Road, opposite Mercedes showroom, Andheri West.

Call 9769985690

Cost Rs 3,000

Discussion

Hear about hoarding

Ever wondered what it takes to be a collector? Attend a panel discussion to find out, where three people will break down their passion for collecting figurines, vinyl records and coins.

On December 21, 6. 30 pm to 8 pm

At The A, One IndiaBulls, Lower Parel.

Rsvp ashvitas.com/events

