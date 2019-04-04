The weekend digest: Fun gigs, groovy parties and creative workshops

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Art

Vivid palette

Attend an exhibition where you can appreciate Delhi-based artist Sudip Roy's works, which includes both paintings and installations.

AT: Art & Soul, Dr Annie Besant Road, Shiv Sagar Estate, Worli.

TILL: April 7, 11 am to 7 pm

CALL: 24965798

Music

A groovin' party

Groove to the tunes of much-loved artistes Indus Creed, Maalavika (in pic), Jai Row Kavi, Krishna Jhaveri, and Gaurav Gupta and Friends at this event.

AT: FLEA Bazaar Cafe, Trade View Building, Lower Parel.

ON: Today, 9 pm onwards

LOG ON TO: insider.in

COST: Rs 500

Workshop

Twisted gold

Learn to create loops, spirals and other quirky shapes at this fun session, so you can make your own wire jewellery, which you get to take home.

AT: Korum Mall, Eastern Express Highway, Thane West.

ON: April 4, 5 pm to 6.30 pm

CALL: 41144455

COST: Rs 300

Drinks

Cricket mania

Drop in at this bar to avail exciting 1+1 offers on drinks while you cheer for your favourite IPL team.

AT: Illuminati, Inspire, Bandra Kurla Complex.

ON: April 7, 8 pm onwards

CALL: 26507100

Kids

It's all about breathing

Train your kids in the art of Anapana, a technique of observing and controlling one's breath, which helps increase concentration.

AT: Vasant Sagar, A Road, Churchgate.

ON: April 7, 9 am to 1 pm

LOG ON TO: eventshigh.com

Theatre

A play on belief

Watch a funny production, Kishan vs Kanhaiya (Reloaded), starring Paresh Rawal, who plays an atheist man married to a religious woman, and see how an unlikely turn of events makes him change his mind.

AT: Tata Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

ON: April 7, 7 pm

CALL: 66223754

COST: Rs 600

Food

Orange attack

Head to this orange festival at an Italian restaurant in BKC and tuck into delicacies prepared by chef Daya Singh. Try the anatra e zucca and tuna carpaccio, for some yummy takes on the citrus fruit.

AT: CinCin, ground floor, Raheja Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

TILL: April 14

CALL: 69956666

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates