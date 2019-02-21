The weekend digest: Game night, electronic tunes and cycle ride
Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend
Football
Game night
Unwind with your friends and sip on a couple of beers as you watch one of football’s greatest rivalries when Manchester United battle it out with Liverpool this Sunday.
On February 24, 7 pm onwards
At Smaaash Mega, Kamala Mills Compound, gate number 4, Lower Parel.
Call 8291961009
Cost Rs 599
Music
Electronic tunes
Duo Marti Bharath and Tapass Naresh, aka Sapta, get you grooving with your best moves at this gig.
On February 23, 9 pm
At Above The Habitat, Road Number 3, Khar West.
Log on to insider.in
Cost Rs 500
Cycling
A picturesque ride
Immerse yourself in history as you cycle down the bylanes of Ballard Estate and the tree-lined streets of Kala Ghoda this weekend.
On February 24, 8 am
Meeting point Happy Cycle Shop, 9/A, Sukhnivas Building, 3rd Pasta Lane, Colaba.
Call 22881529
Cost Rs 599
Pop-up
Fashion central
A fashion and lifestyle pop-up exhibition which boasts of a celeb-heavy guest list promises to keep you updated about all the trends.
On Today, 3 pm to 9 pm
At Bandra 190, Savanna Court, Turner Road, Bandra West.
Call 26553883
Comedy
Laughter express
Take a break from everything serious and get a dose of laughter at comedian Nishant Talwar’s performance in Navi Mumbai.
On February 22, 6 pm
At Nau Se Barah, Balaji Movieplex, Bonkode Road, Sector 8, Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai.
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Call 8291217009
Cost Rs 499
Food
Sindhi love
Enjoy authentic vegan Sindhi chaat and thalis, as well as non-vegetarian ones, at this Lower Parel restaurant.
On Every day, 11.30 am to 4 pm, 7 pm to 11.30 pm
At Juss By Sindhful, Flea Bazaar Café, Trade View Building, Lower Parel.
Call 9870026261
Art
Paintings on Jainism
Swaroop, an exhibition displaying artist Shubhangi Samant’s paintings on Jainism and Shreenathji, go on display this weekend at Fort, is a must visit for art lovers.
On February 22 to 25, 10 am to 7 pm
At Coomarswamy Hall, CSMVS, Kala Ghoda, Fort.
Call 9821216576
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Naezy: My family never supported me