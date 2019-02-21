The weekend digest: Game night, electronic tunes and cycle ride

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Football

Game night

Unwind with your friends and sip on a couple of beers as you watch one of football’s greatest rivalries when Manchester United battle it out with Liverpool this Sunday.

On February 24, 7 pm onwards

At Smaaash Mega, Kamala Mills Compound, gate number 4, Lower Parel.

Call 8291961009

Cost Rs 599

Music

Electronic tunes

Duo Marti Bharath and Tapass Naresh, aka Sapta, get you grooving with your best moves at this gig.

On February 23, 9 pm

At Above The Habitat, Road Number 3, Khar West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 500

Cycling

A picturesque ride

Immerse yourself in history as you cycle down the bylanes of Ballard Estate and the tree-lined streets of Kala Ghoda this weekend.

On February 24, 8 am

Meeting point Happy Cycle Shop, 9/A, Sukhnivas Building, 3rd Pasta Lane, Colaba.

Call 22881529

Cost Rs 599

Pop-up

Fashion central

A fashion and lifestyle pop-up exhibition which boasts of a celeb-heavy guest list promises to keep you updated about all the trends.

On Today, 3 pm to 9 pm

At Bandra 190, Savanna Court, Turner Road, Bandra West.

Call 26553883

Comedy

Laughter express

Take a break from ever­yt­h­ing serious and get a dose of laughter at co­median Nishant Talwar’s pe­rfor­m­ance in Navi Mumbai.

On February 22, 6 pm

At Nau Se Barah, Balaji Movieplex, Bo­­nkode Road, Sector 8, Kopar Khairane, Na­­vi Mumbai.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Call 8291217009

Cost Rs 499

Food

Sindhi love

Enjoy authentic vegan Sindhi chaat and thalis, as well as non-vegetarian ones, at this Lower Parel restaurant.

On Every day, 11.30 am to 4 pm, 7 pm to 11.30 pm

At Juss By Sindhful, Flea Bazaar Café, Trade View Building, Lower Parel.

Call 9870026261

Art

Paintings on Jainism

Swaroop, an exhibition displaying artist Shubhangi Samant’s paintings on Jain­ism and Shreenathji, go on display this weekend at Fort, is a must visit for art lovers.

On February 22 to 25, 10 am to 7 pm

At Coomarswamy Hall, CSMVS, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 9821216576

