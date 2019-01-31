The Weekend Digest: Koli seafood fest, camping and stand-up acts

things-to-do

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Kids

Fun science lab

Sign your kids up for a workshop where you can make learning science fun. Here, they can understand how to work with wires and batteries and create their own circuits to light up toys.

On February 2, 10.30 am to 12 pm; 12.30 pm to 2 pm

At SMAAASH, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Cal 9167448829

Cost Rs 500

Get away

Cleaning and camping

Head out to an exciting weekend camp that will involve a cleaning activity. Known for the conservation movement taking place there, Anjarle Beach is home to the

Anjarle Turtle Festival which seeks to protect olive ridley turtles, an endangered species.

On February 1, 10.30 pm

Meeting Pritam Hotel, Dadar East.

Call 9819021806

Cost Rs 1,000

Art

Beauty of Kerala backwaters

Browse through Suresh Muthu­ku­l­a­m’s artworks immersed in the nostalgia around the backwaters of Kuttanad in Kerala. His work symbolises a longing and includes paintings on canvas and rice paper, and sculptures.

Till February 14, 11 am to 7 pm

At Art & Soul Gallery, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

Call 24965798

Music

Rock for a cause

Attend a charity rock gig featuring Rockin’ Marmalade and Rahul Bhat. Pro­ceeds will go to Cherish Life Foundation and Women Weave Charity.

on February 1, 9 pm onwards

At The Clearing House, Ballard Estate, Fort.

Call 22657007

Entry Rs 200





Food

Koli seafood feast

Grab a plate and enjoy fresh catch at the Koli Food Fest, which promises scrumptious and authentic fare featuring bharwa pomfret, prawn masala, tawa fry surmai, sol kadi and lobster curry. Tuck into these local delicacies that will be made with traditional masalas and techniques.

On February 2, 7.30 pm to 10.30 pm

At The High Tide, The Resort, Aksa Beach, Madh-Marve Road, Malad East.

Call 61367777

Cost Rs 1,000

Exhibition

Bonsai love

All good things come in small packages. This ikebana and bonsai sale and exhibition is ideal for those who love plants and want to turn their homes into a green haven despite space constraints.

On February 1, 9 am to 6 pm

At Jamnabai Narsee Campus, NS Road number 7, Vile Parle West, Andheri West.

Call 26124272

Stand up

Everyday humour

Share a laugh with stand-up co­m­edian Rajat Chauhan. Listen to observational jokes about life, anecdotes about crushes and the education system.

On February 3, 8.30pm

At The Habitat, first floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West.

Call 9833358490

Entry Rs 249

