The weekend digest: Music parties, weekend getaways and more

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Music

Music

Two in one

Lost stories and Zaeden are going to set the ball rolling for parties at this brewpub. Dance to their trance, progressive house and future ba­ss genius, as they collaborate to write a song for Tomorrowland.

Time December 28, 8 pm onwards

At Verbena, trade view building, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.

Call 9820695034

City Escape

Sailing high

Bid adieu to 2018 at sea with a sailing event Jack & Hill adventures is hosting. Enjoy the view of the city for an hour and a half, as you sail into the Mumbai har­bour on sailboats or a luxury yacht.

Time December 29 and 30, 7 am onwards AT The Gateway of India. CALL 9833376765

Log on to https://goo.gl/gFhegr

Cost Rs 2,000

Workshop

Dhol dhamaka

Sign up for a two-day workshop, where you learn the basics of this traditional Maharashtrian art form.

On December 29 to 30, 3 pm to 6 pm

At Sou Minatai Thakre Flower Market, 302, Senapati Bapat Marg, Dadar West.

Call 9819013201

Getaway

Shining night

This overnight stargazing camp is bound to refresh you. The morning after will comprise a nature walk guided by well-trained naturalists.

On December 29, 4.30 pm onwards at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali East.

Call 28868686

Cost Rs 2,500

Food

Strawberry fields forever

‘Tis the season for strawberries, and this seasonal menu is sure to get you drooling with its wide range of dishes, including a buttery strawberry shortbread, topped with whipped cream, strawberries, thyme and pomegranate reduction. Their fig, beetroot, goat's cheese and hazelnut salad is another decadent dish.

At The Nutcracker, Kala Ghoda, Fort, and 101, Baptista Road, Bandra West.

Call 22842430; 26400432

Stand-up comedy

Funny guy

Mumbai boy Navin Noronha is all set to make the audience laugh with the emotionally vacant and sentimentally charged vibe of his show. With The Good Child, Noronha promises to keep it real, relatable and hilarious.

On December 30, 8.30 pm onwards

At The Habitat — Comedy and Music Cafe, Hotel Unicontinental, Khar West.

Log on to insider.in

Call 9833358490

Cost Rs 250

Arts & craft

Laser sharp

If arts is your forte, this workshop is for you. Learn how to work with a laser cutting tool and the basics of vector designs so that you can make your own 2D art. And, you get to take your project home!

On December 29, 10.30 am to 4.30 pm

At Maker's Asylum, Andheri East.

Log on to instamojo.com

Call 9004686828

