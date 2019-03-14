The weekend digest: Saree exhibition, drink the Irish way, zumba session

Updated: Mar 14, 2019, 10:34 IST | The Guide Team

Top picks, cool finds, must-attend gigs. Here's how to make the most of your weekend

Exhibition
Saree, but not sorry
The colours of the birds in Coimbatore are the inspiration behind an exhibition of Madras-check sarees. Pick one up to add a dash of colour to your wardrobe.
On March 15 and 16, 10 am
At Coomaraswamy Hall, Chhatrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrahalaya, MG Road, Fort.
Log on to csmvs.in

Tomas Murmis

Music
A gig to dig
Attend a gig where a bunch of international musicians — including Argentinian guitarist Tomas Murmis (in pic) — will play jazz tunes.
On March 16, 7 pm
At Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.
Call 66223724
Entry Rs 500

Sanjukta Wagh

Dance
Going in and out
Watch a performance called Bheetar Bahar, where dancer Sanjukta Wagh will improvise to the poetry of Kabir, fusing kathak and Hindustani classical music in the process.
On March 15, 7.30 pm
At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.
Log on to bookmyshow.com
Cost Rs 500

Fitness
Zooming into zumba
American zumba legend Gina Grant is coming to town. Attend her session to up your fitness quotient.
On March 15, 7 pm
At National Sports Club of India, Lotus Colony, Worli.
Log on to fitternity.com
Cost Rs 1,000

Nishant Tanwar

Comedy
A laughing matter
Funnyman Nishant Tanwar is a veteran in the comedy circuit. Catch him perform a routine that promises to leave the audience in splits.
On March 16, 6 pm
At Aspee Auditorium, next to Nutan School, Malad West.
Call 28050481
Cost Rs 499

Screening
A chilling story
Catch an Oscar-nominated short film, Detainment, that is based on the ghastly true story of a couple of 10-year-old children killing a two-year-old in a brutal manner.
On March 17, 5.30 pm
At Levi’s Lounge, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.
Call 39659462

Deal
One’s not enough
The Irish are famous for drinking themselves silly on St Patrick’s Day. Get into a similar spirit (no pun intended) with deals on cocktails at a pub in Dadar.
On March 17, 11 am to 1.30 am
At Terttulia, Sant Dyaneshwar Marg, Dadar West.
Call 24468833

