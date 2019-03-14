The weekend digest: Saree exhibition, drink the Irish way, zumba session

things-to-do

Exhibition

Saree, but not sorry

The colours of the birds in Coimbatore are the inspiration behind an exhibition of Madras-check sarees. Pick one up to add a dash of colour to your wardrobe.

On March 15 and 16, 10 am

At Coomaraswamy Hall, Chhatrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrahalaya, MG Road, Fort.

Log on to csmvs.in

Music

A gig to dig

Attend a gig where a bunch of international musicians — including Argentinian guitarist Tomas Murmis (in pic) — will play jazz tunes.

On March 16, 7 pm

At Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Call 66223724

Entry Rs 500

Dance

Going in and out

Watch a performance called Bheetar Bahar, where dancer Sanjukta Wagh will improvise to the poetry of Kabir, fusing kathak and Hindustani classical music in the process.

On March 15, 7.30 pm

At Prithvi Theatre, Juhu Church Road, Juhu.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 500

Fitness

Zooming into zumba

American zumba legend Gina Grant is coming to town. Attend her session to up your fitness quotient.

On March 15, 7 pm

At National Sports Club of India, Lotus Colony, Worli.

Log on to fitternity.com

Cost Rs 1,000

Comedy

A laughing matter

Funnyman Nishant Tanwar is a veteran in the comedy circuit. Catch him perform a routine that promises to leave the audience in splits.

On March 16, 6 pm

At Aspee Auditorium, next to Nutan School, Malad West.

Call 28050481

Cost Rs 499

Screening

A chilling story

Catch an Oscar-nominated short film, Detainment, that is based on the ghastly true story of a couple of 10-year-old children killing a two-year-old in a brutal manner.

On March 17, 5.30 pm

At Levi’s Lounge, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel.

Call 39659462

Deal

One’s not enough

The Irish are famous for drinking themselves silly on St Patrick’s Day. Get into a similar spirit (no pun intended) with deals on cocktails at a pub in Dadar.

On March 17, 11 am to 1.30 am

At Terttulia, Sant Dyaneshwar Marg, Dadar West.

Call 24468833

